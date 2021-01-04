High Surf Advisory issued January 4 at 2:59AM PST until January 5 at 11:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT…
.Another large long period northwest swell has arrived at the
coastal waters. Swell heights will build this morning with
breaking waves 18 to 24 feet, locally higher, expected through
late this afternoon. Waves will continue to build overnight
Monday peaking through Tuesday with breaking waves of 25 to nearly
30 feet, locally higher at favored breakpoints. Therefore, a High
Surf Advisory will be in effect through Tuesday night for an
increased risk of dangerous sneaker waves and large shore break.
Additionally, sea surface temperatures remain cold in the low to
mid 50s. Cold water drownings occur each year with these events
but are avoidable by remaining a safe distance from the coastline.
Periods of subsiding and building northwest swell will continue
throughout much of the week. Continued vigilance is advised.
* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet are expected at
west to northwest facing beaches Monday morning through Monday
afternoon. Waves will continue to build overnight Monday through
Tuesday with breaking waves of 25 to nearly 30 feet possible,
locally higher at favored breakpoints .
* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National
Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San
Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey
Bay Counties.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of subsiding and building northwest
swell will continue throughout much of the week. Continued
vigilance is advised.
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to
dangerous surf conditions.