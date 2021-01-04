High Surf Advisory issued January 4 at 2:59AM PST until January 5 at 11:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS

CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT…

.Another large long period northwest swell has arrived at the

coastal waters. Swell heights will build this morning with

breaking waves 18 to 24 feet, locally higher, expected through

late this afternoon. Waves will continue to build overnight

Monday peaking through Tuesday with breaking waves of 25 to nearly

30 feet, locally higher at favored breakpoints. Therefore, a High

Surf Advisory will be in effect through Tuesday night for an

increased risk of dangerous sneaker waves and large shore break.

Additionally, sea surface temperatures remain cold in the low to

mid 50s. Cold water drownings occur each year with these events

but are avoidable by remaining a safe distance from the coastline.

Periods of subsiding and building northwest swell will continue

throughout much of the week. Continued vigilance is advised.

* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet are expected at

west to northwest facing beaches Monday morning through Monday

afternoon. Waves will continue to build overnight Monday through

Tuesday with breaking waves of 25 to nearly 30 feet possible,

locally higher at favored breakpoints .

* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National

Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San

Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey

Bay Counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of subsiding and building northwest

swell will continue throughout much of the week. Continued

vigilance is advised.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.