High Surf Advisory issued January 4 at 12:46PM PST until January 5 at 11:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT…
.A large long period northwest swell has arrived and breakers of
18 to 24 feet are possible through Monday. Swell heights will
continue to build later tonight before peaking on Tuesday with
breaking waves of 25 to nearly 30 feet, locally higher at favored
breakpoints. Therefore, a High Surf Advisory will be in effect
through Tuesday night for an increased risk of dangerous sneaker
waves and large shore break. Additionally, sea surface
temperatures remain cold in the low to mid 50s. Cold water
drownings occur each year with these events but are avoidable by
remaining a safe distance from the coastline. Periods of subsiding
and building northwest swell will continue throughout much of the
week. Continued vigilance is advised.
* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet are expected at
west to northwest facing beaches on Monday. Waves will continue
to build overnight Monday through Tuesday with breaking waves
of 25 to nearly 30 feet possible, locally higher at favored
breakpoints.
* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National
Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San
Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey
Bay Counties.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of subsiding and building northwest
swell will continue throughout much of the week. Continued
vigilance is advised.
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to
dangerous surf conditions.