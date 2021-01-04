High Surf Advisory issued January 4 at 12:46PM PST until January 5 at 11:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS

CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT…

.A large long period northwest swell has arrived and breakers of

18 to 24 feet are possible through Monday. Swell heights will

continue to build later tonight before peaking on Tuesday with

breaking waves of 25 to nearly 30 feet, locally higher at favored

breakpoints. Therefore, a High Surf Advisory will be in effect

through Tuesday night for an increased risk of dangerous sneaker

waves and large shore break. Additionally, sea surface

temperatures remain cold in the low to mid 50s. Cold water

drownings occur each year with these events but are avoidable by

remaining a safe distance from the coastline. Periods of subsiding

and building northwest swell will continue throughout much of the

week. Continued vigilance is advised.

* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet are expected at

west to northwest facing beaches on Monday. Waves will continue

to build overnight Monday through Tuesday with breaking waves

of 25 to nearly 30 feet possible, locally higher at favored

breakpoints.

* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National

Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San

Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey

Bay Counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of subsiding and building northwest

swell will continue throughout much of the week. Continued

vigilance is advised.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.