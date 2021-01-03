High Surf Advisory issued January 3 at 8:38AM PST until January 5 at 11:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT…
.The initial High Surf Advisory will be allowed to expire this
morning as wave heights and periods subside. However, strong
storms in the Pacific continue to generate large long period
northwest swell for the Bay Area and Central Coast with the next
swell set to arrive this evening. The primary hazard this evening
and overnight will be infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves and
strong rip currents as the initial forerunners come in at periods
of 20 to 22 seconds. Swell heights will build Monday morning with
breaking waves 18 to 24 feet, locally higher, expected through
late Monday afternoon. Waves will continue to build overnight
Monday peaking through Tuesday with breaking waves of 25 to nearly
30 feet, locally higher at favored breakpoints. Therefore, a High
Surf Advisory will be in effect from this evening until Tuesday
night for an increased risk of dangerous sneaker waves and large
shore break. Additionally, sea surface temperatures remain cold in
the low to mid 50s. Cold water drownings occur each year with
these events but are avoidable by remaining a safe distance from
the coastline. Periods of subsiding and building northwest swell
will continue throughout much of the week. Continued vigilance is
advised.
* WHAT…Infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves and strong rip
currents are expected this evening and tonight. Large and
dangerous breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet are expected at west
to northwest facing beaches Monday morning through Monday
afternoon. Waves will continue to build overnight Monday through
Tuesday with breaking waves of 25 to nearly 30 feet possible,
locally higher at favored breakpoints
* WHERE…Main threat will be at west to northwest facings beaches
along the entire coastline from Sonoma county southward through
Big Sur in Monterey county.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 11 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep
people off jetties and rocks, and into dangerous seas. Life-
threatening swimming conditions and localized beach erosion can
be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are more likely
with these waves and stronger rip currents.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of subsiding and building northwest
swell will continue throughout much of the week. Continued
vigilance is advised.
Conditions are present to support a heightened risk of unsuspecting
beach goers being swept into the sea by a wave due to an
increased threat of sneaker waves. People walking along the beach
should never turn their back to the sea. Fisherman should avoid
fishing from rocks or jetties.
A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions
are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of
sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold
water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an
involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good
swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents
and powerful breaking waves.
