High Surf Advisory issued January 3 at 8:38AM PST until January 5 at 11:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS

CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT…

.The initial High Surf Advisory will be allowed to expire this

morning as wave heights and periods subside. However, strong

storms in the Pacific continue to generate large long period

northwest swell for the Bay Area and Central Coast with the next

swell set to arrive this evening. The primary hazard this evening

and overnight will be infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves and

strong rip currents as the initial forerunners come in at periods

of 20 to 22 seconds. Swell heights will build Monday morning with

breaking waves 18 to 24 feet, locally higher, expected through

late Monday afternoon. Waves will continue to build overnight

Monday peaking through Tuesday with breaking waves of 25 to nearly

30 feet, locally higher at favored breakpoints. Therefore, a High

Surf Advisory will be in effect from this evening until Tuesday

night for an increased risk of dangerous sneaker waves and large

shore break. Additionally, sea surface temperatures remain cold in

the low to mid 50s. Cold water drownings occur each year with

these events but are avoidable by remaining a safe distance from

the coastline. Periods of subsiding and building northwest swell

will continue throughout much of the week. Continued vigilance is

advised.

* WHAT…Infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves and strong rip

currents are expected this evening and tonight. Large and

dangerous breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet are expected at west

to northwest facing beaches Monday morning through Monday

afternoon. Waves will continue to build overnight Monday through

Tuesday with breaking waves of 25 to nearly 30 feet possible,

locally higher at favored breakpoints

* WHERE…Main threat will be at west to northwest facings beaches

along the entire coastline from Sonoma county southward through

Big Sur in Monterey county.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 11 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep

people off jetties and rocks, and into dangerous seas. Life-

threatening swimming conditions and localized beach erosion can

be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are more likely

with these waves and stronger rip currents.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of subsiding and building northwest

swell will continue throughout much of the week. Continued

vigilance is advised.

Conditions are present to support a heightened risk of unsuspecting

beach goers being swept into the sea by a wave due to an

increased threat of sneaker waves. People walking along the beach

should never turn their back to the sea. Fisherman should avoid

fishing from rocks or jetties.

A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions

are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of

sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold

water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an

involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good

swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents

and powerful breaking waves.