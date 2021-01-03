High Surf Advisory issued January 3 at 6:53PM PST until January 5 at 11:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS

CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT…

.Another large long period northwest swell is set to arrive at

the Bay Area and Central Coast this evening. The primary hazard

this evening and overnight will be infrequent yet dangerous

sneaker waves and strong rip currents as the initial forerunners

come in at periods of 20 to 22 seconds. Swell heights will build

Monday morning with breaking waves 18 to 24 feet, locally higher,

expected through late Monday afternoon. Waves will continue to

build overnight Monday peaking through Tuesday with breaking waves

of 25 to nearly 30 feet, locally higher at favored breakpoints.

Therefore, a High Surf Advisory will be in effect from this

evening until Tuesday night for an increased risk of dangerous

sneaker waves and large shore break. Additionally, sea surface

temperatures remain cold in the low to mid 50s. Cold water

drownings occur each year with these events but are avoidable by

remaining a safe distance from the coastline. Periods of subsiding

and building northwest swell will continue throughout much of the

week. Continued vigilance is advised.

* WHAT…Infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves and strong rip

currents are expected this evening and tonight. Large and

dangerous breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet are expected at west

to northwest facing beaches Monday morning through Monday

afternoon. Waves will continue to build overnight Monday

through Tuesday with breaking waves of 25 to nearly 30 feet

possible, locally higher at favored breakpoints

* WHERE…Main threat will be at west to northwest facings

beaches along the entire coastline from Sonoma county

southward through Big Sur in Monterey county.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 11 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep

people off jetties and rocks, and into dangerous seas. Life-

threatening swimming conditions and localized beach erosion

can be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are more

likely with these waves and stronger rip currents.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of subsiding and building

northwest swell will continue throughout much of the week.

Continued vigilance is advised.

Conditions are present to support a heightened risk of

unsuspecting beach goers being swept into the sea by a wave due

to an increased threat of sneaker waves. People walking along the

beach should never turn their back to the sea. Fisherman should

avoid fishing from rocks or jetties.

A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions

are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of

sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold

water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an

involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good

swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents

and powerful breaking waves.