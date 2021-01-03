High Surf Advisory issued January 3 at 6:53PM PST until January 5 at 11:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT…
.Another large long period northwest swell is set to arrive at
the Bay Area and Central Coast this evening. The primary hazard
this evening and overnight will be infrequent yet dangerous
sneaker waves and strong rip currents as the initial forerunners
come in at periods of 20 to 22 seconds. Swell heights will build
Monday morning with breaking waves 18 to 24 feet, locally higher,
expected through late Monday afternoon. Waves will continue to
build overnight Monday peaking through Tuesday with breaking waves
of 25 to nearly 30 feet, locally higher at favored breakpoints.
Therefore, a High Surf Advisory will be in effect from this
evening until Tuesday night for an increased risk of dangerous
sneaker waves and large shore break. Additionally, sea surface
temperatures remain cold in the low to mid 50s. Cold water
drownings occur each year with these events but are avoidable by
remaining a safe distance from the coastline. Periods of subsiding
and building northwest swell will continue throughout much of the
week. Continued vigilance is advised.
* WHAT…Infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves and strong rip
currents are expected this evening and tonight. Large and
dangerous breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet are expected at west
to northwest facing beaches Monday morning through Monday
afternoon. Waves will continue to build overnight Monday
through Tuesday with breaking waves of 25 to nearly 30 feet
possible, locally higher at favored breakpoints
* WHERE…Main threat will be at west to northwest facings
beaches along the entire coastline from Sonoma county
southward through Big Sur in Monterey county.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 11 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep
people off jetties and rocks, and into dangerous seas. Life-
threatening swimming conditions and localized beach erosion
can be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are more
likely with these waves and stronger rip currents.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of subsiding and building
northwest swell will continue throughout much of the week.
Continued vigilance is advised.
Conditions are present to support a heightened risk of
unsuspecting beach goers being swept into the sea by a wave due
to an increased threat of sneaker waves. People walking along the
beach should never turn their back to the sea. Fisherman should
avoid fishing from rocks or jetties.
A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions
are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of
sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold
water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an
involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good
swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents
and powerful breaking waves.