High Surf Advisory issued January 2 at 2:57AM PST until January 3 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…
.Strong storms in the Pacific continue to generate large long
period northwest swells for the Bay Area and Central Coast.
Coastal buoys report very long period west to northwest swell.
The primary hazard will be infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves
and strong rip currents as the initial forerunners come in at
periods of 20 to 22 seconds. The swell will quickly build and
become large this morning with breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet
expected at west to northwest facing beaches, locally up to 30
feet at favored breakpoints. A High Surf Advisory is in effect
until Sunday morning for an increased risk of dangerous sneaker
waves and large shore break. Additionally, sea surface temperatures
remain cold in the low to mid 50s. Cold water drownings occur
each year with these events but are avoidable by remaining a safe
distance from the coastline. Hazardous conditions will persist
into Sunday morning before the swell gradually subsides. However,
an active Pacific will generate yet another large long period
northwest swell that will arrive Sunday night. Therefore, it is
likely that another advisory will be needed at that time.
* WHAT…Infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves and strong rip
currents are expected very early this morning. Large and
dangerous breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet are expected at west
to northwest facing beaches mid to late this morning through
Sunday morning, locally up to 30 feet at favored breakpoints.
* WHERE…Main threat will be at west to northwest facings
beaches along the entire coastline from Sonoma county
southward through Big Sur in Monterey county.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep
people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-
threatening swimming conditions and localized beach erosion
can be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are more
likely with these waves and stronger rip currents.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Once this swell subsides, another large
long period northwest swell will arrive Sunday night.
Continued vigilance is advised.
Conditions are present to support a heightened risk of
unsuspecting beach goers being swept into the sea by a wave due
to an increased threat of sneaker waves. People walking along the
beach should never turn their back to the sea. Fisherman should
avoid fishing from rocks or jetties.
A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions
are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of
sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold
water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an
involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good
swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents
and powerful breaking waves.