High Surf Advisory issued January 2 at 1:01PM PST until January 3 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS

CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…

.Strong storms in the Pacific continue to generate large long

period northwest swells for the Bay Area and Central Coast.

Coastal buoys report very long period west to northwest swell.

Infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves and strong rip currents

remain a possibility as waves come in at periods of 17 to 20

seconds. Breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet expected at west to

northwest facing beaches, locally up to 30 feet at favored

breakpoints until Sunday morning. A High Surf Advisory remains in

effect until Sunday morning for an increased risk of dangerous

sneaker waves and large shore break. Additionally, sea surface

temperatures remain cold in the low to mid 50s. Cold water

drownings occur each year with these events but are avoidable by

remaining a safe distance from the coastline. Hazardous conditions

will persist into Sunday morning before the swell gradually

subsides. However, an active Pacific will generate yet another

large long period northwest swell that will arrive Sunday night.

Therefore, it is likely that another advisory will be needed at

that time.

* WHAT…Large and dangerous breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet are

expected at west to northwest facing beaches through Sunday

morning, locally up to 30 feet at favored breakpoints. Infrequent

yet dangerous sneaker waves and strong rip currents remain

possible.

* WHERE…Main threat will be at west to northwest facings beaches

along the entire coastline from Sonoma county southward through

Big Sur in Monterey county.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep

people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-

threatening swimming conditions and localized beach erosion

can be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are more

likely with these waves and stronger rip currents.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Once this swell subsides, another large

long period northwest swell will arrive Sunday night.

Continued vigilance is advised.

Conditions are present to support a heightened risk of

unsuspecting beach goers being swept into the sea by a wave due

to an increased threat of sneaker waves. People walking along the

beach should never turn their back to the sea. Fisherman should

avoid fishing from rocks or jetties.

A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions

are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of

sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold

water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an

involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good

swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents

and powerful breaking waves.