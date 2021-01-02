High Surf Advisory issued January 2 at 1:01PM PST until January 3 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…
.Strong storms in the Pacific continue to generate large long
period northwest swells for the Bay Area and Central Coast.
Coastal buoys report very long period west to northwest swell.
Infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves and strong rip currents
remain a possibility as waves come in at periods of 17 to 20
seconds. Breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet expected at west to
northwest facing beaches, locally up to 30 feet at favored
breakpoints until Sunday morning. A High Surf Advisory remains in
effect until Sunday morning for an increased risk of dangerous
sneaker waves and large shore break. Additionally, sea surface
temperatures remain cold in the low to mid 50s. Cold water
drownings occur each year with these events but are avoidable by
remaining a safe distance from the coastline. Hazardous conditions
will persist into Sunday morning before the swell gradually
subsides. However, an active Pacific will generate yet another
large long period northwest swell that will arrive Sunday night.
Therefore, it is likely that another advisory will be needed at
that time.
* WHAT…Large and dangerous breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet are
expected at west to northwest facing beaches through Sunday
morning, locally up to 30 feet at favored breakpoints. Infrequent
yet dangerous sneaker waves and strong rip currents remain
possible.
* WHERE…Main threat will be at west to northwest facings beaches
along the entire coastline from Sonoma county southward through
Big Sur in Monterey county.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep
people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-
threatening swimming conditions and localized beach erosion
can be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are more
likely with these waves and stronger rip currents.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Once this swell subsides, another large
long period northwest swell will arrive Sunday night.
Continued vigilance is advised.
Conditions are present to support a heightened risk of
unsuspecting beach goers being swept into the sea by a wave due
to an increased threat of sneaker waves. People walking along the
beach should never turn their back to the sea. Fisherman should
avoid fishing from rocks or jetties.
A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions
are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of
sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold
water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an
involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good
swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents
and powerful breaking waves.