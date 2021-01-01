High Surf Advisory issued January 1 at 8:35PM PST until January 3 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS

CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…

.Strong storms in the Pacific continue to generate large long

period northwest swells for the Bay Area and Central Coast.

Another very long period west to northwest swell will arrive this

evening. The primary hazard this evening and overnight will be

infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves and strong rip currents as

the initial forerunners come in at periods of 20 to 22 seconds.

The swell will quickly build and become large Saturday morning

with breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet expected at west to

northwest facing beaches, locally up to 30 feet at favored

breakpoints. A High Surf Advisory is in effect from this evening

until Sunday morning for an increased risk of dangerous sneaker

waves and large shore break. Additionally, sea surface

temperatures remain cold in the low to mid 50s. Cold water

drownings occur each year with these events but are avoidable by

remaining a safe distance from the coastline. Hazardous

conditions will persist into Sunday morning before the swell

gradually subsides. However, an active Pacific will generate yet

another large long period northwest swell that will arrive Sunday

night. Therefore, it is likely that another advisory will be

needed at that time.

* WHAT…Infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves and strong rip

currents are expected this evening and tonight. Large and

dangerous breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet are expected at west

to northwest facing beaches Saturday morning through Sunday

morning, locally up to 30 feet at favored breakpoints.

* WHERE…Main threat will be at west to northwest facings

beaches along the entire coastline from Sonoma county

southward through Big Sur in Monterey county.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep

people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-

threatening swimming conditions and localized beach erosion

can be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are more

likely with these waves and stronger rip currents.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Once this swell subsides, another large

long period northwest swell will arrive Sunday night.

Continued vigilance is advised.

Conditions are present to support a heightened risk of

unsuspecting beach goers being swept into the sea by a wave due

to an increased threat of sneaker waves. People walking along the

beach should never turn their back to the sea. Fisherman should

avoid fishing from rocks or jetties.

A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions

are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of

sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold

water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an

involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good

swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents

and powerful breaking waves.