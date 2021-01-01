High Surf Advisory issued January 1 at 8:02AM PST until January 3 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…
.Strong storms in the Pacific continue to generate large long
period northwest swells for the Bay Area and Central Coast.
Another very long period west to northwest swell will arrive this
evening. The primary hazard this evening and overnight will be
infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves and strong rip currents as
the initial forerunners come in at periods of 20 to 22 seconds.
The swell will quickly build and become large Saturday morning
with breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet expected at west to northwest
facing beaches, locally up to 30 feet at favored breakpoints. A
High Surf Advisory is in effect from this evening until Sunday
morning for an increased risk of dangerous sneaker waves and large
shore break. Additionally, sea surface temperatures remain cold in
the low to mid 50s. Cold water drownings occur each year with
these events but are avoidable by remaining a safe distance from
the coastline. Hazardous conditions will persist into Sunday
morning before the swell gradually subsides. However, an active
Pacific will generate yet another large long period northwest
swell that will arrive Sunday night. Therefore, it is likely that
another advisory will be needed at that time.
* WHAT…Infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves and strong rip
currents are expected this evening and tonight. Large and
dangerous breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet are expected at west
to northwest facing beaches Saturday morning through Sunday
morning, locally up to 30 feet at favored breakpoints.
* WHERE…Main threat will be at west to northwest facings beaches
along the entire coastline from Sonoma county southward through
Big Sur in Monterey county.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep
people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-
threatening swimming conditions and localized beach erosion can
be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are more likely
with these waves and stronger rip currents.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Once this swell subsides, another large
long period northwest swell will arrive Sunday night. Continued
vigilance is advised.
Conditions are present to support a heightened risk of unsuspecting
beach goers being swept into the sea by a wave due to an
increased threat of sneaker waves. People walking along the beach
should never turn their back to the sea. Fisherman should avoid
fishing from rocks or jetties.
A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions
are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of
sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold
water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an
involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good
swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents
and powerful breaking waves.
