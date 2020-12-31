High Surf Advisory issued December 31 at 12:52PM PST until January 1 at 3:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…VERY LONG PERIOD AND INCREASINGLY LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL WILL

BRING HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH TONIGHT…

..A very long period WNW swell train continues to impact the

coastline. The primary hazard will be large breaking waves of up

to roughly 20 feet at west and northwest facing beaches. A High

Surf Advisory remains in effect through tonight for these large

breaking waves. Cold water drownings occur each year with these

type of events but are completely avoidable by remaining a safe

distance from the coastline. If you must visit the coastline,

avoid venturing out on coastal rocks, outcroppings, jetties, etc,

and remain extremely vigilant of your surroundings at all times.

* WHAT…Dangerously large breaking waves of up to about 20 feet

at west to northwest beaches. Enhanced coastal run up,

localized beach erosion, and stronger rip currents are expected

throughout.

* WHERE…Main threat will be at west to northwest facings beaches

along the entire coastline from Sonoma county southward through

Big Sur in Monterey county.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Large breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and

docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming

conditions and localized beach erosion can be expected. Cold

water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves and

stronger rip currents.

* ADDITIONAL INFO…These types of events lead to cold water

drownings each year so extreme vigilance is advised.

A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions

are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of

sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold

water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an

involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good

swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents

and powerful breaking waves.