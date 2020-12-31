High Surf Advisory issued December 31 at 12:52PM PST until January 1 at 3:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…VERY LONG PERIOD AND INCREASINGLY LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL WILL
BRING HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH TONIGHT…
..A very long period WNW swell train continues to impact the
coastline. The primary hazard will be large breaking waves of up
to roughly 20 feet at west and northwest facing beaches. A High
Surf Advisory remains in effect through tonight for these large
breaking waves. Cold water drownings occur each year with these
type of events but are completely avoidable by remaining a safe
distance from the coastline. If you must visit the coastline,
avoid venturing out on coastal rocks, outcroppings, jetties, etc,
and remain extremely vigilant of your surroundings at all times.
* WHAT…Dangerously large breaking waves of up to about 20 feet
at west to northwest beaches. Enhanced coastal run up,
localized beach erosion, and stronger rip currents are expected
throughout.
* WHERE…Main threat will be at west to northwest facings beaches
along the entire coastline from Sonoma county southward through
Big Sur in Monterey county.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Large breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and
docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming
conditions and localized beach erosion can be expected. Cold
water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves and
stronger rip currents.
* ADDITIONAL INFO…These types of events lead to cold water
drownings each year so extreme vigilance is advised.
A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions
are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of
sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold
water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an
involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good
swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents
and powerful breaking waves.