High Surf Advisory issued December 30 at 9:35PM PST until January 1 at 3:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…VERY LONG PERIOD AND INCREASINGLY LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL WILL

BRING HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH THURSDAY

NIGHT…

..A very long period WNW swell train has arrived along all of our

coast. Through the overnight hours and Thursday, the swell

heights are forecast to increase and the primary hazard will shift

towards large breaking waves of up to roughly 20 feet at west and

northwest facing beaches. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for

tonight through Thursday night for the large breaking waves that

are expected. Cold water drownings occur each year with these

type of events but are completely avoidable by remaining a safe

distance from the coastline. If you must visit the coastline,

avoid venturing out on coastal rocks, outcroppings, jetties, etc,

and remain extremely vigilant of your surroundings at all times.

* WHAT…Dangerously large breaking waves of up to about 20 feet

at west to northwest beaches later tonight through Thursday

night. Enhanced coastal run up, localized beach erosion, and

stronger rip currents are expected throughout.

* WHERE…Main threat will be at west to northwest facings

beaches along the entire coastline from Sonoma county

southward through Big Sur in Monterey county.

* WHEN…Current through 3 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep

people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-

threatening swimming conditions and localized beach erosion

can be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are more

likely with these waves and stronger rip currents.

* ADDITIONAL INFO…These types of events lead to cold water

drownings each year so extreme vigilance is advised.

A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions

are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of

sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold

water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an

involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good

swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents

and powerful breaking waves.

A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions

are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of

sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold

water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an

involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good

swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents

and powerful breaking waves.