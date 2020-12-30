High Surf Advisory issued December 30 at 7:22AM PST until January 1 at 3:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…VERY LONG PERIOD AND INCREASINGLY LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL WILL
BRING HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH THURSDAY
NIGHT…
..A very long period WNW swell train has arrived along all of our
coast, with initial forerunner waves of 20 to 22 seconds. For
today into this evening, the primary hazard will be on the beaches
where infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves and stronger rip
currents are expected. Then tonight and Thursday, the swell
heights are forecast to increase and the primary hazard will shift
towards large breaking waves of up to roughly 20 feet at west and
northwest facing beaches. A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect
through this evening for the sneaker wave threat while a High
Surf Advisory is in effect for tonight through Thursday night for
the large breaking waves expected. Cold water drownings occur
each year with these type of events but are completely avoidable
by remaining a safe distance from the coastline. If you must visit
the coastline, avoid venturing out on coastal rocks,
outcroppings, jetties, etc, and remain extremely vigilant of your
surroundings at all times.
* WHAT…For the Beach Hazards Statement, infrequent yet
dangerous sneaker waves are expected today and this evening.
For the High Surf Advisory, dangerously large breaking waves
of up to about 20 feet at west to northwest beaches later
tonight through Thursday night. Enhanced coastal run up,
localized beach erosion, and stronger rip currents are
expected throughout.
* WHERE…Main threat will be at west to northwest facings beaches
along the entire coastline from Sonoma county southward through
Big Sur in Monterey county.
* WHEN…For the Beach Hazards Statement, through 10 PM this
evening. For the High Surf Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to
3 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep
people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-
threatening swimming conditions and localized beach erosion can
be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are more likely
with these waves and stronger rip currents.
* ADDITIONAL INFO…These types of events lead to cold water
drownings each year so extreme vigilance is advised.
A Beach Hazard Statement for sneaker waves means that conditions
are present to support a heightened risk of unsuspecting beach
goers being swept into the sea by a wave. People walking along
the beach should never turn their back to the sea. Fisherman
should avoid fishing from rocks or jetties.Large breaking waves
along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches
with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties.
A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions
are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of
sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold
water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an
involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good
swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents
and powerful breaking waves.