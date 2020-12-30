High Surf Advisory issued December 30 at 2:04PM PST until January 1 at 3:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…VERY LONG PERIOD AND INCREASINGLY LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL WILL

BRING HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH THURSDAY

NIGHT…

..A very long period WNW swell train has arrived along all of our

coast. For today into this evening, the primary hazard will be on

the beaches where infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves and

stronger rip currents are expected. Then tonight and Thursday, the

swell heights are forecast to increase and the primary hazard

will shift towards large breaking waves of up to roughly 20 feet

at west and northwest facing beaches. A Beach Hazard Statement is

in effect through this evening for the sneaker wave threat while a

High Surf Advisory is in effect for tonight through Thursday

night for the large breaking waves expected. Cold water drownings

occur each year with these type of events but are completely

avoidable by remaining a safe distance from the coastline. If you

must visit the coastline, avoid venturing out on coastal rocks,

outcroppings, jetties, etc, and remain extremely vigilant of your

surroundings at all times.

* WHAT…For the Beach Hazards Statement, infrequent yet

dangerous sneaker waves are expected today and this evening.

For the High Surf Advisory, dangerously large breaking waves

of up to about 20 feet at west to northwest beaches later

tonight through Thursday night. Enhanced coastal run up,

localized beach erosion, and stronger rip currents are

expected throughout.

* WHERE…Main threat will be at west to northwest facings beaches

along the entire coastline from Sonoma county southward through

Big Sur in Monterey county.

* WHEN…For the Beach Hazards Statement, through 10 PM this

evening. For the High Surf Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to

3 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep

people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-

threatening swimming conditions and localized beach erosion can

be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are more likely

with these waves and stronger rip currents.

* ADDITIONAL INFO…These types of events lead to cold water

drownings each year so extreme vigilance is advised.

A Beach Hazard Statement for sneaker waves means that conditions

are present to support a heightened risk of unsuspecting beach

goers being swept into the sea by a wave. People walking along

the beach should never turn their back to the sea. Fisherman

should avoid fishing from rocks or jetties.Large breaking waves

along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches

with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties.

A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions

are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of

sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold

water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an

involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good

swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents

and powerful breaking waves.