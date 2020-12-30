Coastal Flood Warning issued December 30 at 3:13AM PST until January 1 at 3:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…VERY LONG PERIOD AND INCREASINGLY LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT…
..A very long period WNW swell train is now arriving along all of
our coast, with initial forerunner waves of 20 to 22 seconds. For
today into this evening, the primary hazard will be on the
beaches where infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves and stronger
rip currents are expected. Then tonight and Thursday, the swell
heights are forecast to increase and the primary hazard will shift
towards large breaking waves of up to roughly 20 feet at west and
northwest facing beaches. A beach hazard statement is in effect
through this evening for the sneaker wave threat while a high surf
advisory is in effect for tonight through Thursday night for the
large breaking waves expected. Cold water drownings occur each
year with these type of events but are completely avoidable by
remaining a safe distance from the coastline. If you must visit
the coastline, avoid venturing out on coastal rocks, outcroppings,
jetties, etc, and remain extremely vigilant of your surroundings
at all times.
* WHAT…For the Beach Hazards Statement, infrequent yet dangerous
sneaker waves are expected today and this evening. For the High
Surf Advisory, dangerously large breaking waves of up to about
20 feet at west to northwest beaches later tonight through
Thursday night. Enhanced coastal run up, localized beach
erosion, and stronger rip currents are expected throughout.
* WHERE…Main threat will be at west to northwest facings beaches
along the entire coastline from Sonoma county southward through
Big Sur in Monterey county. Excludes the Northern Monterey Bay
(including Santa Cruz) due to this area being sheltered from the
northwest seas.
* WHEN…For the Beach Hazards Statement, remains in effect
through 10 PM PST this evening. For the High Surf Advisory,
from 10 PM PST tonight through 3 AM PST Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep
people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-
threatening swimming conditions and localized beach erosion can
be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are more likely
with these waves and stronger rip currents.
* ADDITIONAL INFO…These types of events lead to cold water
drownings each year so extreme vigilance is advised.
A Beach Hazard Statement for sneaker waves means that conditions
are present to support a heightened risk of unsuspecting beach
goers being swept into the sea by a wave. People walking along the
beach should never turn their back to the sea. Fisherman should
avoid fishing from rocks or jetties.Large breaking waves along the
coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves
topping and washing over large rocks and jetties.
A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions
are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of
sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold
water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an
involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good swimmer.
The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents and
powerful breaking waves.
Comments