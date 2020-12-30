Beach Hazards Statement issued December 30 at 9:35PM PST until December 30 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…VERY LONG PERIOD AND INCREASINGLY LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL WILL
BRING HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH THURSDAY
NIGHT…
..A very long period WNW swell train has arrived along all of our
coast. Through the overnight hours and Thursday, the swell
heights are forecast to increase and the primary hazard will shift
towards large breaking waves of up to roughly 20 feet at west and
northwest facing beaches. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for
tonight through Thursday night for the large breaking waves that
are expected. Cold water drownings occur each year with these
type of events but are completely avoidable by remaining a safe
distance from the coastline. If you must visit the coastline,
avoid venturing out on coastal rocks, outcroppings, jetties, etc,
and remain extremely vigilant of your surroundings at all times.
* WHAT…Dangerously large breaking waves of up to about 20 feet
at west to northwest beaches later tonight through Thursday
night. Enhanced coastal run up, localized beach erosion, and
stronger rip currents are expected throughout.
* WHERE…Main threat will be at west to northwest facings
beaches along the entire coastline from Sonoma county
southward through Big Sur in Monterey county.
* WHEN…Current through 3 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep
people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-
threatening swimming conditions and localized beach erosion
can be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are more
likely with these waves and stronger rip currents.
* ADDITIONAL INFO…These types of events lead to cold water
drownings each year so extreme vigilance is advised.
A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions
are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of
sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold
water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an
involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good
swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents
and powerful breaking waves.
