Beach Hazards Statement issued December 30 at 3:13AM PST until December 30 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…VERY LONG PERIOD AND INCREASINGLY LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING

HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT…

..A very long period WNW swell train is now arriving along all of

our coast, with initial forerunner waves of 20 to 22 seconds. For

today into this evening, the primary hazard will be on the

beaches where infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves and stronger

rip currents are expected. Then tonight and Thursday, the swell

heights are forecast to increase and the primary hazard will shift

towards large breaking waves of up to roughly 20 feet at west and

northwest facing beaches. A beach hazard statement is in effect

through this evening for the sneaker wave threat while a high surf

advisory is in effect for tonight through Thursday night for the

large breaking waves expected. Cold water drownings occur each

year with these type of events but are completely avoidable by

remaining a safe distance from the coastline. If you must visit

the coastline, avoid venturing out on coastal rocks, outcroppings,

jetties, etc, and remain extremely vigilant of your surroundings

at all times.

* WHAT…For the Beach Hazards Statement, infrequent yet dangerous

sneaker waves are expected today and this evening. For the High

Surf Advisory, dangerously large breaking waves of up to about

20 feet at west to northwest beaches later tonight through

Thursday night. Enhanced coastal run up, localized beach

erosion, and stronger rip currents are expected throughout.

* WHERE…Main threat will be at west to northwest facings beaches

along the entire coastline from Sonoma county southward through

Big Sur in Monterey county. Excludes the Northern Monterey Bay

(including Santa Cruz) due to this area being sheltered from the

northwest seas.

* WHEN…For the Beach Hazards Statement, remains in effect

through 10 PM PST this evening. For the High Surf Advisory,

from 10 PM PST tonight through 3 AM PST Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep

people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-

threatening swimming conditions and localized beach erosion can

be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are more likely

with these waves and stronger rip currents.

* ADDITIONAL INFO…These types of events lead to cold water

drownings each year so extreme vigilance is advised.

A Beach Hazard Statement for sneaker waves means that conditions

are present to support a heightened risk of unsuspecting beach

goers being swept into the sea by a wave. People walking along the

beach should never turn their back to the sea. Fisherman should

avoid fishing from rocks or jetties.Large breaking waves along the

coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves

topping and washing over large rocks and jetties.

A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions

are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of

sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold

water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an

involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good swimmer.

The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents and

powerful breaking waves.