Beach Hazards Statement issued December 29 at 4:09AM PST until December 30 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…Very Long Period Swell will bring Dangerous Sneaker Waves…

..A very long period WNW swell will impact the Sonoma to Big Sur

coast tonight through Wednesday evening. Initial forerunner waves

of 21 to 23 seconds will begin to arrive along the Sonoma coast

late this afternoon before spreading southward during the evening

hours. Wave heights will rise by Wednesday morning to 5 to 9 feet

at a periodicity of 18 to 20 seconds. This will result in a high

risk of sneaker waves. The largest energetic sneaker waves will

arrive irregularly every few minutes to as infrequently as once

every 30 minutes during otherwise deceptively calmer seas, and

consequently may catch those on coastal jetties, rocks, piers, or

shorelines offguard and may injure them or knock them into the

cold, turbulent ocean. Beachcombing is not advised during this

timeframe. In addition, strong rip currents will accompany the

energetic wave train, particularly at WNW facing beaches. These

types of events claim lives each year so extreme vigilance is

advised if visiting the coast.

* WHAT…A long period WNW swell with initial periods in excess of

20 seconds will bring a threat of dangerous sneaker waves and

strong rip currents to area beaches.

* WHERE…Entire coast from Sonoma southward through Big Sur,

excluding the sheltered northern portion of the Monterey Bay.

The main impacts will be felt at W-WNW beaches,including but

not limited to: Ocean beach, Montara state beach, Halfmoon Bay

state beach, Manresa state beach, Marina state beach.

* WHEN…From this evening through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Potential sneaker waves will create dangerous

conditions at area beaches. Steep beaches will have a higher

risk of sneaker wave activity with greater wave run-up onto

beaches. Occasionally larger waves will also wash over jetties

and rock outcroppings that normally stay dry.

A Beach Hazard Statement for sneaker waves means that conditions

are present to support an increased danger of unsuspecting beach

goers being swept into the sea by a wave. People walking along

the beach should never turn their back to the sea. Fisherman

should avoid fishing from rocks or jetties. Beachcombing is not

advised.