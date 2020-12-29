Beach Hazards Statement issued December 29 at 10:32PM PST until December 30 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…Very Long Period Swell will Bring Dangerous Sneaker Waves…
..A very long period WNW swell will impact the Sonoma to Big Sur
coast through Wednesday evening. Initial forerunner waves of 21
to 23 seconds have arrived at the northern coastal waters and
will spread southward overnight. Wave heights will rise by
Wednesday morning to 5 to 9 feet at a periodicity of 18 to 20
seconds. This will result in a high risk of sneaker waves. The
largest energetic sneaker waves will arrive irregularly every few
minutes to as infrequently as once every 30 minutes during
otherwise deceptively calmer seas, and consequently may catch
those on coastal jetties, rocks, piers, or shorelines offguard and
may injure them or knock them into the cold, turbulent ocean.
Beachcombing is not advised during this timeframe. In addition,
strong rip currents will accompany the energetic wave train,
particularly at WNW facing beaches. These types of events claim
lives each year so extreme vigilance is advised if visiting the
coast.
* WHAT…A long period WNW swell with initial periods in excess
of 20 seconds will bring a threat of dangerous sneaker waves
and strong rip currents to area beaches.
* WHERE…Entire coast from Sonoma southward through Big Sur,
excluding the sheltered northern portion of the Monterey Bay.
The main impacts will be felt at W-WNW beaches, including but
not limited to: Ocean beach, Montara state beach, Halfmoon Bay
state beach, Manresa state beach, Marina state beach.
* WHEN…Now through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS…Potential sneaker waves will create dangerous
conditions at area beaches. Steep beaches will have a higher
risk of sneaker wave activity with greater wave run-up onto
beaches. Occasionally larger waves will also wash over jetties
and rock outcroppings that normally stay dry.
A Beach Hazard Statement for sneaker waves means that conditions
are present to support an increased danger of unsuspecting beach
goers being swept into the sea by a wave. People walking along
the beach should never turn their back to the sea. Fisherman
should avoid fishing from rocks or jetties. Beachcombing is not
advised.