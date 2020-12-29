Beach Hazards Statement issued December 29 at 10:32PM PST until December 30 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…Very Long Period Swell will Bring Dangerous Sneaker Waves…

..A very long period WNW swell will impact the Sonoma to Big Sur

coast through Wednesday evening. Initial forerunner waves of 21

to 23 seconds have arrived at the northern coastal waters and

will spread southward overnight. Wave heights will rise by

Wednesday morning to 5 to 9 feet at a periodicity of 18 to 20

seconds. This will result in a high risk of sneaker waves. The

largest energetic sneaker waves will arrive irregularly every few

minutes to as infrequently as once every 30 minutes during

otherwise deceptively calmer seas, and consequently may catch

those on coastal jetties, rocks, piers, or shorelines offguard and

may injure them or knock them into the cold, turbulent ocean.

Beachcombing is not advised during this timeframe. In addition,

strong rip currents will accompany the energetic wave train,

particularly at WNW facing beaches. These types of events claim

lives each year so extreme vigilance is advised if visiting the

coast.

* WHAT…A long period WNW swell with initial periods in excess

of 20 seconds will bring a threat of dangerous sneaker waves

and strong rip currents to area beaches.

* WHERE…Entire coast from Sonoma southward through Big Sur,

excluding the sheltered northern portion of the Monterey Bay.

The main impacts will be felt at W-WNW beaches, including but

not limited to: Ocean beach, Montara state beach, Halfmoon Bay

state beach, Manresa state beach, Marina state beach.

* WHEN…Now through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Potential sneaker waves will create dangerous

conditions at area beaches. Steep beaches will have a higher

risk of sneaker wave activity with greater wave run-up onto

beaches. Occasionally larger waves will also wash over jetties

and rock outcroppings that normally stay dry.

A Beach Hazard Statement for sneaker waves means that conditions

are present to support an increased danger of unsuspecting beach

goers being swept into the sea by a wave. People walking along

the beach should never turn their back to the sea. Fisherman

should avoid fishing from rocks or jetties. Beachcombing is not

advised.