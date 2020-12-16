High Surf Advisory issued December 16 at 3:00AM PST until December 16 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL CAUSE HIGH SURF ALONG
THE COAST THROUGH 3 PM PST TODAY…
.Another long period northwest swell will impact the coastline
through 3 pm PST today. Forerunner waves of 3 to 7 feet at 19 to
22 seconds are expected initially resulting in a brief moderate
threat of sneaker waves. This swell will quickly build today
generating large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet, locally up to 25
feet at favored breakpoints.
High tides will still be on the full side this morning as the
King Tides only just begin to subside creating an additional
danger. Thus, the surf zone and area beaches will remain hazardous
into this afternoon.
* WHAT…The Beach Hazards Statement expires at 3 am PST today.
For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 15 to 20
feet at west to northwest facing beaches, locally up to 25
feet at favored breakpoints.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties, particularly at West
and Northwest facing beaches.
* WHEN…For the Beach Hazards Statement, expires at 3 AM PST
today. For the High Surf Advisory, from 3 AM to 3 PM PST
today.
* IMPACTS…Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep
people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Cold
water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves
and stronger rip currents. Dangerous swimming and surfing
conditions and localized beach erosion.
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to
dangerous surf conditions.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in
the advisory area, producing rip currents, localized beach
erosion and sneaker waves.