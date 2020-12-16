High Surf Advisory issued December 16 at 2:58AM PST until December 16 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL CAUSE HIGH SURF ALONG

THE COAST THROUGH 3 PM PST TODAY…

.Another long period northwest swell will impact the coastline

through today. Forerunner waves of 3 to 7 feet at 19 to 22

seconds are expected initially resulting in a brief moderate

threat of sneaker waves. This swell will quickly build today

generating large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet, locally up to 25

feet at favored breakpoints.

High tides will still be on the full side today morning as the

King Tides only just begin to subside creating an additional

danger. Thus, the surf zone and area beaches will remain hazardous

into this afternoon.

* WHAT…The Beach Hazards Statement expires at 3 am PST today.

For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 15 to 20

feet at west to northwest facing beaches, locally up to 25 feet

at favored breakpoints.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties, particularly at West

and Northwest facing beaches.

* WHEN…For the Beach Hazards Statement, expires at 3 AM PST

today. For the High Surf Advisory, from 3 AM to 3 PM PST today.

* IMPACTS…Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep

people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Cold

water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves

and stronger rip currents. Dangerous swimming and surfing

conditions and localized beach erosion.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in

the advisory area, producing rip currents, localized beach

erosion and sneaker waves.