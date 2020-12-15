High Surf Advisory issued December 15 at 9:38PM PST until December 16 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS

CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH WEDNESDAY…

.Another long period northwest swell will impact the coastline

through Wednesday. Forerunner waves of 3 to 7 feet at 19 to 22

seconds are expected initially resulting in a brief moderate

threat of sneaker waves. This swell will quickly build overnight

and into Wednesday generating large breaking waves of 15 to 20

feet, locally up to 25 feet at favored breakpoints.

High tides will still be on the full side Wednesday morning as

the King Tides only just begin to subside creating an additional

danger. Thus, the surf zone and area beaches will remain

hazardous into Wednesday afternoon.

* WHAT…For the Beach Hazards Statement infrequent yet dangerous

sneaker waves are expected this evening. For the High Surf

Advisory, large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet at west to

northwest facing beaches, locally up to 25 feet at favored

breakpoints.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties, particularly at West

and Northwest facing beaches.

* WHEN…For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 3 AM PST

Wednesday. For the High Surf Advisory, from 3 AM to 3 PM PST

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep

people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Cold

water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves

and stronger rip currents. Dangerous swimming and surfing

conditions and localized beach erosion.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.