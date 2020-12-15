High Surf Advisory issued December 15 at 9:38PM PST until December 16 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH WEDNESDAY…
.Another long period northwest swell will impact the coastline
through Wednesday. Forerunner waves of 3 to 7 feet at 19 to 22
seconds are expected initially resulting in a brief moderate
threat of sneaker waves. This swell will quickly build overnight
and into Wednesday generating large breaking waves of 15 to 20
feet, locally up to 25 feet at favored breakpoints.
High tides will still be on the full side Wednesday morning as
the King Tides only just begin to subside creating an additional
danger. Thus, the surf zone and area beaches will remain
hazardous into Wednesday afternoon.
* WHAT…For the Beach Hazards Statement infrequent yet dangerous
sneaker waves are expected this evening. For the High Surf
Advisory, large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet at west to
northwest facing beaches, locally up to 25 feet at favored
breakpoints.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties, particularly at West
and Northwest facing beaches.
* WHEN…For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 3 AM PST
Wednesday. For the High Surf Advisory, from 3 AM to 3 PM PST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep
people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Cold
water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves
and stronger rip currents. Dangerous swimming and surfing
conditions and localized beach erosion.
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to
dangerous surf conditions.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.