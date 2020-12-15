High Surf Advisory issued December 15 at 2:36PM PST until December 16 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST LATE TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY…
.Another long period northwest swell will arrive along the coast
this afternoon. Forerunner waves of 3 to 7 feet at 19 to
22 seconds are expected initially resulting in a brief moderate
threat of sneaker waves, particularly during the low tide. This
swell will quickly build overnight and into Wednesday generating
large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet, locally up to 25 feet at
favored breakpoints.
High tides will still be on the full side Wednesday morning as
the King Tides only just begin to subside creating an additional
danger. Thus, the surf zone and area beaches will remain
hazardous into Wednesday afternoon.
* WHAT…For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 15
to 20 feet at west to northwest facing beaches, locally up to
25 feet at favored breakpoints. For the Beach Hazards
Statement infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves are expected
this afternoon and evening.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties, particularly at West
and Northwest facing beaches.
* WHEN…For the Beach Hazards Statement, from 3 PM PST this
afternoon through late tonight. For the High Surf Advisory,
from 3 AM to 3 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep
people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Cold
water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves
and stronger rip currents. Dangerous swimming and surfing
conditions and localized beach erosion.
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to
dangerous surf conditions.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.