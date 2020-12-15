High Surf Advisory issued December 15 at 12:52PM PST until December 16 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS

CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST LATE TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY…

.Another long period northwest swell will arrive along the coast

this afternoon. Forerunner waves of 3 to 7 feet at 19 to 22

seconds are expected initially resulting in a brief moderate

threat of sneaker waves, particularly during the low tide. This

swell will quickly build overnight and into Wednesday generating

large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet, locally up to 25 feet at

favored breakpoints.

High tides will still be on the full side Wednesday morning as

the King Tides only just begin to subside creating an additional

danger. Thus, the surf zone and area beaches will remain

hazardous into Wednesday afternoon.

* WHAT…For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 15 to

20 feet at west to northwest facing beaches, locally up to 25

feet at favored breakpoints. For the Beach Hazards Statement

infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves are expected this

afternoon and evening.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties, particularly at West

and Northwest facing beaches.

* WHEN…For the Beach Hazards Statement, from 3 PM PST this

afternoon through late tonight. For the High Surf Advisory, from

3 AM to 3 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep

people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Cold

water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves and

stronger rip currents. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions

and localized beach erosion.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.