Coastal Flood Advisory issued December 15 at 4:36AM PST until December 15 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…KING TIDES WILL CAUSE MINOR COASTAL OVERFLOW AND FLOODING

THROUGH TUESDAY…

…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS

CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST LATE TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY…

King Tides will continue in the region today. However, northerly

winds along the coast are creating an upwelling type scenario

which causes tides to typically come in under prediction. The SF

tidal station is forecast to reach 6.998 feet just after 11 am,

but will likely be more in the 6.7 to 6.8 range when projecting

the current negative anomaly forward. This will limit impacts

along the Embarcadero, Bayside Marin, and other typically impacted

areas. The coastal flood advisory will remain in place as a

precautionary measure.

Another long period northwest swell will arrive along the coast

this afternoon. Forerunner waves of 3 to 7 feet at 19 to 22

seconds are expected initially resulting in a brief moderate

threat of sneaker waves, particularly during the low tide. This

swell will quickly build overnight and into Wednesday generating

large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet, locally up to 25 feet at

favored breakpoints.

High tides will still be on the full side Wednesday morning as

the King Tides only just begin to subside creating an additional

danger. Thus, the surf zone/area beaches will remain hazardous

into Wednesday afternoon.

* WHAT…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding

expected. High tides are forecast for late morning. The High

Tide at San Francisco will be near 7 feet. For the Beach Hazards

Statement, infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves are expected

this afternoon and evening. For the High Surf Advisory on

Wednesday, large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet expected at

west to northwest facing beaches, locally up to 25 feet at

favored breakpoints.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties, particularly at West

and Northwest facing beaches.

* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from 3 PM PST this

afternoon through late tonight. For the High Surf Advisory,

from 3 AM to 3 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated

road closures expected. Sneaker waves and large breaking waves

can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas.

Cold water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves

and stronger rip currents. Dangerous swimming and surfing

conditions and localized beach erosion.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Conditions are present to support a heightened risk of

unsuspecting beach goers being swept into the sea by a wave.

People walking along the beach should never turn their back to

the sea. Fisherman should avoid fishing from rocks or jetties.

Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave

run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks

and jetties.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.