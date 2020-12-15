Coastal Flood Advisory issued December 15 at 4:36AM PST until December 15 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…KING TIDES WILL CAUSE MINOR COASTAL OVERFLOW AND FLOODING
THROUGH TUESDAY…
…LARGE LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST LATE TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY…
King Tides will continue in the region today. However, northerly
winds along the coast are creating an upwelling type scenario
which causes tides to typically come in under prediction. The SF
tidal station is forecast to reach 6.998 feet just after 11 am,
but will likely be more in the 6.7 to 6.8 range when projecting
the current negative anomaly forward. This will limit impacts
along the Embarcadero, Bayside Marin, and other typically impacted
areas. The coastal flood advisory will remain in place as a
precautionary measure.
Another long period northwest swell will arrive along the coast
this afternoon. Forerunner waves of 3 to 7 feet at 19 to 22
seconds are expected initially resulting in a brief moderate
threat of sneaker waves, particularly during the low tide. This
swell will quickly build overnight and into Wednesday generating
large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet, locally up to 25 feet at
favored breakpoints.
High tides will still be on the full side Wednesday morning as
the King Tides only just begin to subside creating an additional
danger. Thus, the surf zone/area beaches will remain hazardous
into Wednesday afternoon.
* WHAT…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding
expected. High tides are forecast for late morning. The High
Tide at San Francisco will be near 7 feet. For the Beach Hazards
Statement, infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves are expected
this afternoon and evening. For the High Surf Advisory on
Wednesday, large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet expected at
west to northwest facing beaches, locally up to 25 feet at
favored breakpoints.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties, particularly at West
and Northwest facing beaches.
* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM PST this
afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from 3 PM PST this
afternoon through late tonight. For the High Surf Advisory,
from 3 AM to 3 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated
road closures expected. Sneaker waves and large breaking waves
can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas.
Cold water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves
and stronger rip currents. Dangerous swimming and surfing
conditions and localized beach erosion.
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
Conditions are present to support a heightened risk of
unsuspecting beach goers being swept into the sea by a wave.
People walking along the beach should never turn their back to
the sea. Fisherman should avoid fishing from rocks or jetties.
Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave
run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks
and jetties.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.