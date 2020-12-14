High Surf Advisory issued December 14 at 4:18AM PST until December 14 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…LARGE, LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY…
…KING TIDES WILL CAUSE MINOR COASTAL OVERFLOW AND FLOODING
TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING…
A large, long period NW swell will peak in the waters today,
bringing large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet, locally up to 25
feet, at favored breakpoints. Additionally, King Tides have
returned to the region and will ebb and flood through Tuesday.
Large swell long period swell and highest high tides of the year
will overlap and allow the intrusion of seawater into low lying
areas, generating minor coastal flooding. The two main time
periods of concern occur during the highest of the high tides
this morning and Tuesday morning. Thus, the surf zone/area
beaches will be hazardous into Tuesday afternoon.
* WHAT…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding
expected. High tides expected in the mid to late mornings with
low tides in the late afternoon to early evenings. The High
Tide at San Francisco will meet or exceed 7 feet each morning.
For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 16 to 20
feet, locally up to 25 feet. These two events will overlap and
lead to additive water level impacts.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties, particularly at West
and Northwest facing beaches.
* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM PST Tuesday.
For the High Surf Advisory, from noon today to 7 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated
road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off
jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Dangerous swimming
and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in
the advisory area, producing rip currents, localized beach
erosion and sneaker waves. Inexperienced swimmers should remain
out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.