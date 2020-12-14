Coastal Flood Advisory issued December 14 at 7:21PM PST until December 15 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…KING TIDES WILL CAUSE MINOR COASTAL OVERFLOW AND FLOODING

THROUGH TUESDAY…

…LARGE, LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS

CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST LATE TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY…

King Tides will continue to impact the region through tomorrow

leading to the intrusion of seawater into low lying areas,

generating minor coastal flooding. The main time period of

concern will occur during the highest of the high tides Tuesday

morning. Additionally, another long period northwest swell will

arrive along the coast by Tuesday afternoon. Forerunner waves of

3 to 7 feet at 19 to 22 seconds are expected initially resulting

in a brief moderate threat of sneaker waves, particularly during

the low tide. This swell will quickly build overnight and into

Wednesday generating large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet,

locally up to 25 feet at favored breakpoints. High tides will

still be on the larger side Wednesday morning as the King Tides

only just begin to subside creating an additional danger. Thus,

the surf zone/area beaches will remain hazardous into Wednesday

afternoon.

* WHAT…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding

expected. High tides expected in the mid to late morning with

low tides in the late afternoon to early evening. The High Tide

at San Francisco will meet or exceed 7 feet. For the Beach

Hazards Statement, infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves are

expected tomorrow afternoon and evening. For the High Surf

Advisory, large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet expected at west

to northwest facing beaches, locally up to 25 feet at favored

breakpoints.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties, particularly at West

and Northwest facing beaches.

* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM PST Tuesday.

For the Beach Hazards Statement, from Tuesday afternoon through

late Tuesday night. For the High Surf Advisory, from 4 AM to 4

PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated

road closures expected. Sneaker waves and large breaking waves

can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas.

Cold water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves

and stronger rip currents. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions

and localized beach erosion.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Conditions are present to support a heightened risk of unsuspecting

beach goers being swept into the sea by a wave. People walking

along the beach should never turn their back to the sea. Fisherman

should avoid fishing from rocks or jetties. Large breaking waves

along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with

waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.