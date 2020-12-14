Coastal Flood Advisory issued December 14 at 4:18AM PST until December 15 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…LARGE, LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS

CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY…

…KING TIDES WILL CAUSE MINOR COASTAL OVERFLOW AND FLOODING

TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING…

A large, long period NW swell will peak in the waters today,

bringing large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet, locally up to 25

feet, at favored breakpoints. Additionally, King Tides have

returned to the region and will ebb and flood through Tuesday.

Large swell long period swell and highest high tides of the year

will overlap and allow the intrusion of seawater into low lying

areas, generating minor coastal flooding. The two main time

periods of concern occur during the highest of the high tides

this morning and Tuesday morning. Thus, the surf zone/area

beaches will be hazardous into Tuesday afternoon.

* WHAT…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding

expected. High tides expected in the mid to late mornings with

low tides in the late afternoon to early evenings. The High

Tide at San Francisco will meet or exceed 7 feet each morning.

For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 16 to 20

feet, locally up to 25 feet. These two events will overlap and

lead to additive water level impacts.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties, particularly at West

and Northwest facing beaches.

* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM PST Tuesday.

For the High Surf Advisory, from noon today to 7 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated

road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off

jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Dangerous swimming

and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in

the advisory area, producing rip currents, localized beach

erosion and sneaker waves. Inexperienced swimmers should remain

out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.