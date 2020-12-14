Beach Hazards Statement issued December 14 at 7:21PM PST until December 16 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…KING TIDES WILL CAUSE MINOR COASTAL OVERFLOW AND FLOODING
THROUGH TUESDAY…
…LARGE, LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST LATE TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY…
King Tides will continue to impact the region through tomorrow
leading to the intrusion of seawater into low lying areas,
generating minor coastal flooding. The main time period of
concern will occur during the highest of the high tides Tuesday
morning. Additionally, another long period northwest swell will
arrive along the coast by Tuesday afternoon. Forerunner waves of
3 to 7 feet at 19 to 22 seconds are expected initially resulting
in a brief moderate threat of sneaker waves, particularly during
the low tide. This swell will quickly build overnight and into
Wednesday generating large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet,
locally up to 25 feet at favored breakpoints. High tides will
still be on the larger side Wednesday morning as the King Tides
only just begin to subside creating an additional danger. Thus,
the surf zone/area beaches will remain hazardous into Wednesday
afternoon.
* WHAT…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding
expected. High tides expected in the mid to late morning with
low tides in the late afternoon to early evening. The High Tide
at San Francisco will meet or exceed 7 feet. For the Beach
Hazards Statement, infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves are
expected tomorrow afternoon and evening. For the High Surf
Advisory, large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet expected at west
to northwest facing beaches, locally up to 25 feet at favored
breakpoints.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties, particularly at West
and Northwest facing beaches.
* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM PST Tuesday.
For the Beach Hazards Statement, from Tuesday afternoon through
late Tuesday night. For the High Surf Advisory, from 4 AM to 4
PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated
road closures expected. Sneaker waves and large breaking waves
can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas.
Cold water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves
and stronger rip currents. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions
and localized beach erosion.
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
Conditions are present to support a heightened risk of unsuspecting
beach goers being swept into the sea by a wave. People walking
along the beach should never turn their back to the sea. Fisherman
should avoid fishing from rocks or jetties. Large breaking waves
along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with
waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
