High Surf Advisory issued December 13 at 9:21PM PST until December 14 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…LARGE, LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS

CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY…

…KING TIDES WILL CAUSE MINOR COASTAL OVERFLOW AND FLOODING

TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING…

A large, long period NW swell will arrive along the coast overnight

through Monday, eventually bringing large breaking waves of 15 to

20 feet, locally up to 25 feet, at favored breakpoints. Additionally,

King Tides are forecast to return to the region through Tuesday

and will overlap with this arriving swell train. This will allow

the intrusion of seawater into low lying areas and generate minor

coastal flooding. The two main time periods of concern occur

during the highest of the high tides Monday and Tuesday mornings

(particularly Monday). Swell heights are expected to rapidly grow

in size tonight and into Monday morning, posing the risk of rather

large waves on top of a King Tide. Thus, the surf zone/area

beaches will likely be hazardous through as late as Tuesday

midday.

* WHAT…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding

expected. High tides expected in the mid to late mornings with

low tides in the late afternoon to early evenings. The High

Tide at San Francisco will meet or exceed 7 feet each morning.

For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 16 to 20

feet, locally up to 25 feet. These two events will overlap and

lead to additive water level impacts.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties, particularly at West

and Northwest facing beaches.

* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM PST Tuesday.

For the High Surf Advisory, from noon today to 7 PM PST

Monday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep

people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas.

Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach

erosion.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in

the advisory area, producing rip currents, localized beach

erosion and sneaker waves. Inexperienced swimmers should remain

out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.