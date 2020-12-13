Coastal Flood Advisory issued December 13 at 9:21PM PST until December 15 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…LARGE, LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY…
…KING TIDES WILL CAUSE MINOR COASTAL OVERFLOW AND FLOODING
TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING…
A large, long period NW swell will arrive along the coast overnight
through Monday, eventually bringing large breaking waves of 15 to
20 feet, locally up to 25 feet, at favored breakpoints. Additionally,
King Tides are forecast to return to the region through Tuesday
and will overlap with this arriving swell train. This will allow
the intrusion of seawater into low lying areas and generate minor
coastal flooding. The two main time periods of concern occur
during the highest of the high tides Monday and Tuesday mornings
(particularly Monday). Swell heights are expected to rapidly grow
in size tonight and into Monday morning, posing the risk of rather
large waves on top of a King Tide. Thus, the surf zone/area
beaches will likely be hazardous through as late as Tuesday
midday.
* WHAT…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding
expected. High tides expected in the mid to late mornings with
low tides in the late afternoon to early evenings. The High
Tide at San Francisco will meet or exceed 7 feet each morning.
For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 16 to 20
feet, locally up to 25 feet. These two events will overlap and
lead to additive water level impacts.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties, particularly at West
and Northwest facing beaches.
* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM PST Tuesday.
For the High Surf Advisory, from noon today to 7 PM PST
Monday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only
isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep
people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas.
Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach
erosion.
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in
the advisory area, producing rip currents, localized beach
erosion and sneaker waves. Inexperienced swimmers should remain
out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.