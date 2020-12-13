Coastal Flood Advisory issued December 13 at 5:24AM PST until December 15 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…LARGE, LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY…
…KING TIDES WILL CAUSE MINOR COASTAL OVERFLOW AND FLOODING
THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING…
A large, long period NW swell is forecast to arrive along the
coast this afternoon through Monday, bringing large breaking
waves of 15 to 20 feet, locally up to 25 feet, at favored
breakpoints. Additionally, King Tides are forecast to return to
the region today through Tuesday and will overlap with this
arriving swell train. This will allow the intrusion of seawater
into low lying areas and generate minor coastal flooding. The two
main time periods of concern occur during the lowest of the tides
this afternoon and the highest of the high tides Monday and
Tuesday mornings (particularly Monday). The primary concern during
the this afternoon’s low tide will be the elevated risk posed by
sneaker waves due to the increased presence of beachcombers and
tidepoolers. Next, swell heights are expected to rapidly grow in
size tonight and into Monday morning, posing the risk of rather
large waves on top of a King Tide. Thus, the surf zone/area
beaches will likely be hazardous this afternoon through as late
as Tuesday midday.
* WHAT…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding
expected. High tides expected in the mid to late mornings with
low tides in the late afternoon to early evenings. The High
Tide at San Francisco will meet or exceed 7 feet each morning.
For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 16 to 20
feet, locally up to 25 feet. These two events will overlap and
lead to additive water level impacts.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties, particularly at West
and Northwest facing beaches.
* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM PST Tuesday.
For the High Surf Advisory, from noon today to 7 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated
road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off
jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Dangerous swimming
and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in
the advisory area, producing rip currents, localized beach
erosion and sneaker waves. Inexperienced swimmers should remain
out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.