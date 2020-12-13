Coastal Flood Advisory issued December 13 at 1:05PM PST until December 15 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…LARGE, LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS

CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY…

…KING TIDES WILL CAUSE MINOR COASTAL OVERFLOW AND FLOODING THIS

MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING…

A large, long period NW swell is forecast to arrive along the

coast this afternoon through Monday, eventually bringing large

breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet, locally up to 25 feet, at favored

breakpoints. Additionally, King Tides are forecast to return to

the region today through Tuesday and will overlap with this

arriving swell train. This will allow the intrusion of seawater

into low lying areas and generate minor coastal flooding. The two

main time periods of concern occur during the lowest of the tides

this afternoon and the highest of the high tides Monday and

Tuesday mornings (particularly Monday). The primary concern during

the this afternoon’s low tide will be the elevated risk posed by

sneaker waves due to the increased presence of beachcombers and

tidepoolers. Next, swell heights are expected to rapidly grow in

size tonight and into Monday morning, posing the risk of rather

large waves on top of a King Tide. Thus, the surf zone/area

beaches will likely be hazardous this afternoon through as late as

Tuesday midday.

* WHAT…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding

expected. High tides expected in the mid to late mornings with

low tides in the late afternoon to early evenings. The High

Tide at San Francisco will meet or exceed 7 feet each morning.

For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 16 to 20

feet, locally up to 25 feet. These two events will overlap and

lead to additive water level impacts.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties, particularly at West

and Northwest facing beaches.

* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM PST Tuesday.

For the High Surf Advisory, from noon today to 7 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep

people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas.

Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach

erosion.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in

the advisory area, producing rip currents, localized beach

erosion and sneaker waves. Inexperienced swimmers should remain

out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.