High Surf Advisory issued December 12 at 1:23PM PST until December 14 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…LARGE, LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS

CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY…

…KING TIDES WILL CAUSE MINOR COASTAL OVERFLOW AND FLOODING

SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING…

A large, long period NW swell is forecast to arrive along the

coast Sunday afternoon through Monday, bringing large breaking

waves of 15 to 20 feet, locally up to 25 feet, at favored

breakpoints. Additionally, King Tides are forecast to return to

the region Sunday through Tuesday and will overlap with this

arriving swell train. This will allow the intrusion of seawater

into low lying areas and generate minor coastal flooding. The two

main time periods of concern occur during the lowest of the tides

Sunday afternoon and the highest of the high tides Monday and

Tuesday mornings (particularly Monday). The primary concern

during the Sunday afternoon low tide will be the elevated risk

posed by sneaker waves due to the increased presence of

beachcombers and tidepoolers. Next, swell heights are expected to

rapidly grow in size Sunday night and into Monday morning, posing

the risk of rather large waves on top of a King Tide. Thus, the

surf zone/area beaches will likely be hazardous Sunday afternoon

through as late as Tuesday midday.

* WHAT…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding

expected. High tides expected in the mid to late mornings with

low tides in the late afternoon to early evenings. For the High

Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 14 to 17 feet, locally

up to 20 feet. These two events will overlap and lead to

additive water level impacts.

* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay including Santa Cruz.

* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 AM Sunday to 1

PM PST Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, from noon Sunday

to 7 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep

people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas.

Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach

erosion.