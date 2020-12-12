High Surf Advisory issued December 12 at 1:23PM PST until December 14 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…LARGE, LONG PERIOD NORTHWEST SWELL WILL BRING HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS ALONG THE COAST SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY…
…KING TIDES WILL CAUSE MINOR COASTAL OVERFLOW AND FLOODING
SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING…
A large, long period NW swell is forecast to arrive along the
coast Sunday afternoon through Monday, bringing large breaking
waves of 15 to 20 feet, locally up to 25 feet, at favored
breakpoints. Additionally, King Tides are forecast to return to
the region Sunday through Tuesday and will overlap with this
arriving swell train. This will allow the intrusion of seawater
into low lying areas and generate minor coastal flooding. The two
main time periods of concern occur during the lowest of the tides
Sunday afternoon and the highest of the high tides Monday and
Tuesday mornings (particularly Monday). The primary concern
during the Sunday afternoon low tide will be the elevated risk
posed by sneaker waves due to the increased presence of
beachcombers and tidepoolers. Next, swell heights are expected to
rapidly grow in size Sunday night and into Monday morning, posing
the risk of rather large waves on top of a King Tide. Thus, the
surf zone/area beaches will likely be hazardous Sunday afternoon
through as late as Tuesday midday.
* WHAT…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding
expected. High tides expected in the mid to late mornings with
low tides in the late afternoon to early evenings. For the High
Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 14 to 17 feet, locally
up to 20 feet. These two events will overlap and lead to
additive water level impacts.
* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay including Santa Cruz.
* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 AM Sunday to 1
PM PST Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, from noon Sunday
to 7 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only
isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep
people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas.
Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach
erosion.
