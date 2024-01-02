Active Pattern

The first storm system of 2024 will arrive on Tuesday, bringing wind and rain to the region. This fast moving cold front will mostly give us beneficial rains, but its timing around the evening commute may make for a difficult drive. Moderate rains are expected along with occasionally gusty winds. The front will be followed by rounds of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms into Wednesday afternoon. A few additional showers may linger all the way into Thursday morning. Then, we’ll get a brief break before a pair of weak systems moves through Friday/Saturday



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Rest of Tuesday: Clouds and southerly winds increase in the afternoon with rain arriving mid to late afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Moderate rain expected with occasionally southerly gusty winds.



Overnight: Light to moderate rain early, becoming scattered into midnight. Rounds of showers continue with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Individual cells could produce brief downpours, gusty winds, and small hail. Lows will be in the mid 40s to low 50s at the coast, upper 30s to low 40s inland.



From the National Weather Service in Monterey…

**HIGH SURF ADVISORY**

…for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties in effect from 4AM Wednesday until 4AM Thursday



*Large breaking waves of 19-23 feet.



*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



*West and northwest facing beaches are most at risk for large turbulent shore break and strong currents. Never turn your back on the ocean!



A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents, localized beach erosion and sneaker waves.



Wednesday: Rounds of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm, especially early in the day. Gusty northwesterly winds at times. Small hail possible with showers/storms. Highs in the 50s.



Extended: A shower or two may last into Thursday morning, but the rest of the day will be dry and partly cloudy (and cool). A weak system may bring some showers on Friday and another system will bring a better chance of rain and wind Saturday into Sunday.



------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free