Rain Returns Tuesday

We’ll usher in 2024 with dryer, sunnier weather—for now. Our weather pattern remains active with storm systems line up in the Pacific. The next one will arrive late Tuesday and will bring moderate rain and gusty winds to the region. Showers linger through Wednesday and perhaps into early Thursday morning. Then, the next system arrives late Friday into Saturday. Temperatures remain seasonable to slightly cool for this time of year.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



From the National Weather Service in Monterey…

*BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT*

…for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties in effect through Monday evening



*Increased risk of sneaker waves expected.



*Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. Sneaker waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



*West and northwest-facing beaches are most at risk for sneaker wave threat today as long period northwest swell moves through the coastal waters.



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Rest of Monday (New Year’s Day): Partly cloudy and seasonable with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.



Tuesday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds later in the day. Rain is likely to arrive in the region with moderate rainfall rates likely. Gusty southerly winds at times. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.



Extended: Rounds of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm linger on Wednesday and could last into early Thursday morning. We’ll get a break Thursday into early Friday before the next wet system arrives.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free