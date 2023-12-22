Jolly Forecast!

The holiday weekend forecast looks to be a jolly pleasant one this year with plenty of sunshine and mild afternoon temps. High pressure brings the gift of sunny skies and calm conditions for this year’s Christmas across the beautiful central coast. However, overnight lows will still be on the chilly side especially for the inland valleys. Our next chance of rain will be midweek next week with another storm system that could possibly bring more decent rainfall once again so stay tuned for the latest details.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Coastal clouds early with mostly clear skies by morning, cooler lows in the low to mid 40s near the coast, upper 30s to mid 40s inland.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and slightly cool with highs mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight low chilly mid 30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Christmas Eve will have more sunshine and slightly milder temps with highs in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

Extended: The holiday is looking mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows will be in the 40s to 50 and highs in the low to mid 60s area wide. Some warming likely Tuesday before a another system brings rain chances early Wednesday morning. Exactly how much rain is yet to be determined so make sure to stay weather aware as we head into next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 59ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 60ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 28th – January 3rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free