Time to dry out

While the main rain event is over, rain will continue to drift in from the south into this evening as the parent low pressure system moves into southern California. Additional rainfall amounts will be light for most areas at this point, though some southern Monterey County areas may receive an additional inch or so over the next 24 hours. We’ll enter a cooler, dryer pattern as a (dry) cold front arrives Friday. Sun returns as we head into the holiday weekend. Quiet weather for the next several days!



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Overnight: Lingering, light showers into dawn. Partly cloudy with cooler lows in the 40s and 50s near the coast, upper 30s to low 40s inland. Light easterly winds.



Friday: Patchy morning fog, then mostly sunny. A dry cold front will bring gusty northwesterly winds in the afternoon. Slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.



Saturday: Mostly sunny and slightly cool with highs in the mid 50s to around 60ºF.



Extended: The holiday is looking mostly sunny and slightly cool. Lows will be in the 30s-40s and highs in the 50s to low 60s. Some warming likely Tuesday before a weak system brings rain chances Wednesday.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 59ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 60ºF

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 28th – January 3rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free