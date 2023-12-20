Still Wet In The South



The stronger system is here and will be sticking around for a few more hours on Wednesday. The storm is using the moist air mass from the south as fuel, which is creating moderate to at times heavy rainfall. Widespread rain will taper off Wednesday evening but scattered showers will continue overnight. Minor flooding is possible during this time, especially in low-lying and poor-drainage areas. This system will have gusty winds Wednesday, but it is not looking extreme. Winds ease into the evening, remaining gusty at times. With that said there could still be some localized power outages. As the system moves to our south, it will likely throw some additional rain our way, especially across southern Monterey County into Thursday and perhaps even early Friday. The system will also bring a cooler airmass to the region. Both daytime highs and overnight lows will reflect this.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



From the National Weather Service in Monterey…

**FLOOD ADVISORY**

… for portions of central San Benito and southcentral Monterey Counties extended until 4:30PM.



Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.



*Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.



- At 217 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.



- Some locations that will experience flooding include... Soledad, Greenfield, King City, San Lucas, Colman Canyon, San Ardo, Sycamore Flat and Bradley.



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.



In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.





From the National Weather Service in Monterey…

**WIND ADVISORY**

… in effect from NOW Wednesday until 7PM for the Los Padres National Forest and Santa Lucia Range in Monterey County.



*Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.



*Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



*Locally higher wind gusts exceeding 50 mph are possible on ridgetops.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



Rest of Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers—more numerous in the south. Slight chance for a thunderstorm. Slightly cooler with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Gusty southerly winds at times.

Overnight: Widespread light to moderate rain will continue after sunrise, but easing through the evening. By midnight, showers will become scattered across the region. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Lows will be slightly cooler with upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will shift out of the east, gusty at times.



Thursday: Partly cloudy with occasional rounds of showers moving in from the south and more numerous in the south. Seasonable with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Breezy at times.



Extended: The storm will be far to our south on Friday, but there is a tiny chance of a shower over southern Monterey County. Otherwise, expect northwesterly winds to pick up, ushering in a cooler, drier air mass as we head into the holiday weekend. Speaking of the weekend, expect mostly sunny skies with cool nights and cool days. We’ll see another weather maker mid-week next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 59ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 60ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 28th – January 3rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free