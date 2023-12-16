Tracking Rain Chances Sunday

A few scattered rain showers for Sunday afternoon especially along the coast with light to moderate rain overnight into Monday and occasionally gusty southerly winds. A second system will arrive on the West Coast mid-week, bringing more rain chances. Plan on wet unsettled weather for most of the upcoming week. Local rainfall totals continue to change but looks to be in the 1-3 inch range. Stay tuned for the latest.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Overnight: Increasing clouds with slight chance for scattered shower especially at the coast before daybreak. Lows will be in the mainly in the upper 40s to 50 at the coast, mainly low to upper 40s inland with a few upper 30s.

Sunday: Cloudy, turning windy late in the day with scattered rain chances especially late evening. Rain continuing overnight into Monday. Highs turning cooler in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday: Scattered on and off showers throughout the day and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs mainly in the 60s with gusty winds. Wind gusts as high as 26 mph possible. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half inch possible.



Extended: We’ll have rain chances every day from Sunday through Friday. There will be gaps in the rain and it may start out slow, and slight chance for a thunderstorm as well along with the likelihood of gusty winds. At this time total rainfall amounts look to be in the 1-3 inch range with isolated higher amounts. Stay tuned for the latest.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 36ºF

HIGH: 60ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 21st – 27th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.





