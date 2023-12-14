Thursday Evening Forecast Preview

A major pattern change is coming—but not yet. In the meantime, enjoy the warm, dry afternoons. Besides the cold nights, everything will be quite pleasant into Saturday. Then, a storm will approach from the west with clouds and southerly winds increasing. This slow-moving storm system will be cut off from the upper level flow for a few days, just kind of hovering out over the Pacific. By the weekend, the jet will dig back south behind it and push it along. Rain is looking more and more likely on Sunday, especially late in the day and into the overnight. This first system will have moderate rains along with occasional gusty winds and will be followed by showers Monday and perhaps into Tuesday. Then, we’ll likely see a trailing system sometime on Tuesday/Wednesday which is likely also to have gusty winds and the potential at least for heavier precip. The pattern looks active through Thursday at least with multiple systems lined up. Of course, that will take some sorting out, so make sure to stay tuned to the forecast!



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE



Into the Overnight: Mild temperatures and scattered high clouds through sunset with high clouds sticking around overnight with perhaps some clearing by dawn. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s at the coast, 30s inland with valleys dipping into the mid to upper 20s. Winds remain light.



Friday: Mostly sunny with a few passing high clouds. Slightly warmer yet with coastal highs in the mid 60s to low 70s and mid 60s to mid 70s inland. Breezy southeasterly winds for the valleys later in the day.



Extended: Clouds will begin to increase Saturday, though temperatures will remain quite warm. Rain is then likely Sunday through Thursday as a big Pacific low followed by a trailing system or two move through the area. Rainfall intensity is hard to quantify at this point, but we’re watching. Gusty southerly winds are likely Sun/Mon and likely with additional systems later in the week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 36ºF

HIGH: 60ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 21st – 27th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free