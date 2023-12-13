Wednesday Evening Forecast Preview

You'll want that jacket early, but will most likely ditch it around lunch. Warm days, cool nights, and lots of sunshine are all in the forecast for the rest of the week as high pressure dominates the West Coast. It all comes to a crashing halt on Sunday, however, as a deep Pacific low comes ashore with rain and wind. This might just be the beginning of a pattern change which will bring more frequent and potentially more intense storm systems to the area through the end of the month.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Rest of Wednesday into the Overnight: Increasing high clouds and mild initially. After dark, expect scattered high clouds and chilly temperatures--upper 30s to low 40s near the coast, 30s inland and upper 20s to low 30s for the valleys. Light breeze.



Thursday: Mostly sunny with a few passing high clouds. Slightly warmer with coastal highs in the low to upper 60s with mid 60s to low 70s inland.



Friday: Mostly sunny with a few passing high clouds. Slightly warmer yet with coastal highs in the mid 60s to low 70s and mid 60s to mid 70s inland. Breezy southeasterly winds for the valleys later in the day.



Extended: Clouds will begin to increase Saturday, though temperatures will remain quite warm. Rain is then likely Sunday through Tuesday as a big Pacific low followed by a trailing system or two move through the area. Rainfall intensity is hard to quantify at this point, but we’re watching. Gusty southerly winds are likely Sun/Mon and gusty northwesterly winds on Tuesday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 36ºF

HIGH: 60ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 21st – 27th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free