Tuesday Evening Forecast Preview

More dry weather expected in the short term as a ridge rebuilds on the West Coast. Seasonable temperatures early in the week will warm to 5ºF above normal by Wednesday and may approach +10ºF by Friday/Saturday. Expect plenty of sunshine with colorful sunrises and sunset in the meantime, although we’ll be watching for localized morning fog, especially early on. A broad area of low pressure will approach this weekend with rain looking more and more likely Sunday/Monday, though intensity and duration is still yet to be determined. If all holds true, it may usher in the beginning of a more active weather pattern, so stay tuned to the forecast!



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE

Overnight: Any lingering low clouds at the coast will fade, giving way to mostly clear skies. Lows will be a touch cooler, with 30s inland, and upper 30s to low 40s near the coast. Valleys in the upper 20s. Patchy frost possible for valleys.



Wednesday: Patchy am fog possible, initially on the coast and then perhaps into some valley bottoms. Then, becoming mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Warmer, with coastal highs in the 60s and 60s to around 70ºF inland.



Extended: Mostly sunny, warm, and dry conditions continue through Saturday (although morning lows will be seasonable. Rain is looking more and more likely Sunday/Monday and we’ll likely see some gusty southerly winds as well. Stay tuned.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 36ºF

HIGH: 60ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 19th – 25th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free