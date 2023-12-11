Brief Cool-down

We’ll cool down a bit for Monday and Tuesday as a weather system passes by. This will be a dry frontal system with maybe just a sprinkles on its backside late Monday into early Tuesday. Temperatures will be mild ahead of it on Monday, but will cool down back to seasonal normal Tuesday. High pressure then builds in for the remainder of the week with above normal highs and seasonable lows.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD TO MODERATE

Overnight: A few high clouds initially, then low clouds slowly fill the bay and nearby valleys. Expect mostly cloudy conditions at the coast, and partly cloudy inland. Lows will be warmer with mainly 40s across the region, mid to upper 30s for far interior locations. Patchy fog and a slight chance of light drizzle.



Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Cooler but seasonable with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Breezy for valleys late in the day.



Extended: Expect warm highs and seasonable lows under mostly sunny skies all the way into the weekend. A storm system will approach from the west on Sunday with some rain possible. There are indications of a more active weather pattern for the latter half of the month.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 36ºF

HIGH: 60ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 19th – 25th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free