Mild Days, Cold Nights

High pressure will keep us dry and quiet through the weekend with plenty of sunshine! Clear skies and dry air will mean warmer afternoons, but nights get cold. A Frost Advisory is in effect beginning at midnight and lasting through 10 a.m. Sunday for parts of the central coast. Along with mostly sunny skies, we'll see a warming trend for next week with weather looking to stay dry and mild for much of the forecast period. However, rain may arrive the week before Christmas so stay tuned.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

***Frost Advisory**

* WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San

Antonio and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey

County including Pinnacles National Park.

* WHEN... from midnight tonight to 10 AM PST

Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation, possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing, and create hazardous conditions for livestock and

those without adequate heating or shelter.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Overnight: Mostly clear skies with only a few, thin high clouds. Winds will be calm. Temps, chilly. Coastal areas will be in the mid 30s to low 40s. Inland, dropping to low 30s. Areas of frost likely.

Sunday: After a chilly start, dry with more sunshine. High temps slightly warmer in the mid to upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday More dry and pleasant weather as we start the work week, dry and sunny with temps mainly in the low to mid 60s with some areas in the upper 60s.



Extended: Expect sunny skies, cold nights, and warm afternoons for most of next week. Looks mainly dry so far with sunshine and clouds. Clouds and wind will pick up a bit Monday with a passing system and then perhaps again on Thursday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 62ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free