Warm Then Rain

High pressure will build into the region for the early part of the week. Expect high temperatures to be above normal on Monday and Tuesday with the ridge overhead. It will break down on Wednesday, allowing for a weather system to pass by and bring some light rainfall to our area. Chances are highest the farther north and closest to the coast you live.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



*Beach Hazards*

Statement from the National Weather Service in Monterey for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties in effect now until 4AM Tuesday.



*Increased risk of sneaker waves expected.



*Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These sneaker waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



*Northwest-facing beaches are most at risk for sneaker wave threat beginning Monday afternoon as long period northwest swell moves through the coastal waters.



Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean.



Rest of Monday: Mostly clear and mild with temperatures in the 60s-70s, dropping into the 50s after sunset. Breezy northerly winds over the hills at times.

Overnight: Mostly clear, with cooler lows in the 40s at the coast, mid 30s to low 40s inland. Winds will remain light.



Tuesday: Breezy offshore winds early in the day allowing for warming all the way to the beaches. Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s for most areas.



Extended: Clouds will thickin and winds will switch to the south on Wednesday as a weather system passes through. Rain will be possible, but will likely remain light. We’ll hold on to some clouds on Thursday before offshore flow really kicks in, drying is out into the weekend. Mornings will be chilly but days warm.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 62ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 12th – 18th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free