Cooler And Slightly Unsettled

A few showers linger over the hills this afternoon as an area of low pressure passes by. Behind the low, moist and cool northwesterly flow will ensue keeping temperatures cool and clouds in the forecast for the next few days. A few disturbances in the flow may also bring an isolated shower or two—looking mostly likely late Thursday and then again late Friday into Saturday.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD TO MODERATE

Rest of Wednesday: Mountain showers ending by dark. Partly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Breezy at times.

Overnight: Partly cloudy, then increasing clouds becoming mostly cloudy. Damp and mild conditions, with lows mainly in the 40s, low 50s near the coast, and 30s for interior valleys. Winds will remain light. Patchy fog possible by morning.



Thursday: Partly cloudy. Winds becoming stronger into the afternoon, with gusty northwesterly winds throughout the day. An isolated shower possible, especially late in the day. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

*GALE WATCH*

… in effect Thursday evening through Friday afternoon for Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm.



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt possible.



*Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.



Extended: Moist northwesterly flow will continue into Saturday. Additional light showers will be possible Friday and Saturday and temperatures will remain cool for this time of year. Winds will slowly ease during the period. High pressure then builds in out of the weekend with warmer temperatures expected.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 7th – 13th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free