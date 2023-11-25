Tracking Rain Next Week

Sunday will be another pleasant day with dry, quiet weather. However, changes are on the way as folks head home and gear up for a new work week. Sunday is a big travel day following the holiday weekend, and conditions will be pleasant across the central coast. We'll see increasing clouds and rain chances by Tuesday. Some rain is likely Wednesday with precipitation amounts to be light. Expect unsettled weather for the rest of next week with light rain chances continuing through Friday along with cooler temperatures. Stay tuned for the latest forecast details.



AIR QUALITY: Good

*Beach Hazards*

From the National Weather Service in Monterey in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning for the immediate coastline of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties.



*Increased threat of sneaker waves expected.



*Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These sneaker waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



*Sneaker wave threat will be highest for west to northwest facing beaches. In addition to the sneaker wave threat, high astronomical tides are also expected this weekend, which can cause further runup along the beaches.



Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves between larger sets of waves. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean.

Overnight: Mostly clear skies with chilly lows in the upper 30s and low 40s near the coast, and 30s inland with a few 20s. Frost likely for interior valleys and mountains, patchy frost possible near the coast. Winds will remain light.



***FREEZE WARNING***

From the National Weather Service in effect from 10PM Saturday through 9 AM Sunday for the higher and southern valleys of San Benito and Monterey Counties



*Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.



*Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Sunday: AM frost possible with chilly morning temps then sunny for the afternoon with highs mainly in the low to upper 60s. A few more clouds around especially coastal.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with high temps a mainly in mid to upper 60s. Increasing clouds late. Lows at night not as cold.

Extended: Sunshine but increasing clouds through Tuesday with cool nights and warm afternoons. More clouds expected with a chance of rain by Tuesday evening and Wednesday as a system approaches from the northwest. There is a chance for light rain thru Friday with cooler and more unsettled weather.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 66ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 1st – 7th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free