Chilly Nights Ahead

Drier air will begin to filter in late Thursday as winds switch back to the northeast in the mid-levels. The cool, dry air mass behind it will be with us through the weekend into early next week as high pressure slowly rebuilds. Expect warm afternoons and cool (potentially cold) nights.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Mostly clear across the region. Lows will be cooler, with 40s along the coast and 30s and 40s inland. Areas of frost for interior valleys and mountains.



**FROST ADVISORY**

… in effect from 4AM Friday until 10AM Friday for the southern and higher valleys of Monterey and San Benito Counties.



*Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation.



*Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



*These temperatures will be hazardous to vulnerable populations.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.



Friday: Breezy northerly winds over the hills into the afternoon as a dry air mass moves in. Sunny, with highs mainly in the 60s.



*FREEZE WATCH*

… in effect from Friday evening through Saturday morning for the southern and higher valleys of Monterey & San Benito Counties



*Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.



*Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



*These temperatures will be hazardous to vulnerable populations.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.



Extended: Sunshine through Monday with chilly nights and mild to warm afternoons. A few more clouds expected Wednesday, with a weak system passes. Watching for rain potential late next week. Either way, the pattern looks more active as we head into December.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 66ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 30th – December 6th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free