Cooler For Thanksgiving

High pressure will begin to break down on Wednesday, but temperatures will remain warm for our area. The collapsing ridge will let in a weak weather system from the northwest, but its main show will be well to our northeast. We’ll see an increase in clouds and northwesterly winds, but that’s about it. In fact, winds will switch back offshore behind it with another dry air mass settling in. This one will be a bit cooler, however.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Rest of Wednesday: Increasing high clouds Just a touch cooler than Tuesday, but still warm for this time of year with highs in the 70s.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy overnight near the coast, partly cloudy inland. There is a slight chance of some light drizzle, and patchy fog by morning. Lows will be near seasonable with mainly 40s to low 50s for most locations. Valleys, cooler, in the mid 30s to low 40s.



Thursday (Thanksgiving): Partly cloudy with some low cloudcover early, then becoming sunny and breezy. A few afternoon low clouds could develop near the peninsula. Cooler with highs mainly in the 60s on the coast and 60s to low 70s inland. Winds may get gusty for inland valleys.



Extended: Another dry air mass will settle in for the end of the week. Instead of being under a ridge, we’ll be more under the influence of a deep trough over the Rockies which will promote offshore flow. As a result, expect cold mornings and mild afternoons through the weekend with some of the warmest high temperatures near the coast.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 66ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 30th – December 6th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free