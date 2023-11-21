Tuesday Evening Forecast Preview

High pressure dominates the West Coast through Tuesday with a dry air mass settling in locally. Winds will remain calm. The dry air will warm easily in the late November sun during the afternoon, sending high temperatures 5-10ºF above normal. We’ll have another nice day on Wednesday even as the ridge breaks down. This will allow for a weak system to clip by to our north on Thanksgiving which will bring a few extra clouds, stir up the wind a bit, and cool temperatures.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Rest of Tuesday: Scattered high clouds passing through Warm, with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s on the coast and mainly 70s for inland valleys.

Overnight: High clouds will continue to stream into the area, expect partly cloudy conditions. With a few more clouds in place, lows will be a touch warmer, but still cool. Expect 40s to low 50s near the coast, 30s and mid-40s inland. Winds will remain calm.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny with increasing high clouds late. Just a touch cooler than Tuesday, but still warm for this time of year—coastal highs in the mid 60s to low 70s with upper 60s to 70s inland.



Thursday (Thanksgiving): Partly cloudy early, then becoming sunny and breezy. Cooler with highs mainly in the 60s on the coast and 60s to low 70s inland.



Extended: Another dry air mass will settle in for the end of the week. Instead of being under a ridge, we’ll be more under the influence of a deep trough over the Rockies which will promote offshore flow. As a result, expect cold mornings and mild afternoons through the weekend with some of the warmest temperatures near the coast.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 66ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 28th – December 4th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free