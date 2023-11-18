Rain Ending

Moderate to heavy showers this morning coming to an end as the low pressure system moves out of the area. It was a soggy start to the day across most parts of the central coast. A mix of clouds and sun and rain this afternoon! Lingering showers possible through this evening. Clearing skies overnight with patchy fog possible my morning. Sunday starts a dry pattern with sunshine, and a warming trend on the way for next week.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with few scattered showers with patchy fog developing and cooling off. Winds will still be breezy. Lows dipping into the low to mid 40s inland and upper 40s to low 50s coastal. Clearing late.

Sunday: AM patchy fog with clearing skies and cooler with NW winds so sunshine returns with high temps mainly in the low 60s coastal and low to mid 60s inland. Clear and cool overnight back down into the low 40s.



Monday: Dry and quiet! Sunny and high temps warming up with mid to upper 60s across the coast. Light north winds.



Extended: Dry with sunshine for the start of the holiday week so good travel weather! High pressure moving in for the week with sunshine and a warming trend. High pressure will break down a bit by Thanksgiving so far looking sunny and mild but stay tuned for the latest!

------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 68ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free